Your all-in-one practice app

Gaishan (chin. 改善, "to improve") helps you get the most out of your practice by taking care of all the boring details like keeping track of progress and setting a timer. That means you can focus on what's important: your practice.
Keep track of your progress

Gaishan automatically tracks your progress so you don't have to worry about setting up your metronome to use the correct speed for each exercise. Just start and Gaishan will pick up from where you left off last time.

Everything in one place

You need a variety of tools when practicing. A stopwatch, metronome, your practice routine and maybe a pen to keep track of your progress. Gaishan consolidates all of these things into one place so you can just focus on getting the best practice possible.

Look ma, charts!

Gaishan will keep track of each exercise and show you neat charts about your progress for that extra bit of motivation!